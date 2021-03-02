Earnings results for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown Forman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Brown-Forman last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $985 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.16 million. Brown-Forman has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.3. Brown-Forman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Brown-Forman will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.60, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.50, Brown-Forman has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $71.58. Brown-Forman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brown-Forman has been increasing its dividend for 34 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brown-Forman is 41.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brown-Forman will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.70% next year. This indicates that Brown-Forman will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)

In the past three months, Brown-Forman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.34% of the stock of Brown-Forman is held by insiders. Only 30.86% of the stock of Brown-Forman is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B



Earnings for Brown-Forman are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Brown-Forman is 37.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Brown-Forman is 37.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Brown-Forman has a P/B Ratio of 17.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

