Earnings results for Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown Forman Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Brown-Forman last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 8th, 2020. The reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $985 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Brown-Forman has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Brown-Forman will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, Brown-Forman has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $66.59. Brown-Forman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Brown-Forman has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $60.00, Brown-Forman has a forecasted downside of 9.9% from its current price of $66.59. Brown-Forman has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman has a dividend yield of 1.02%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brown-Forman does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

In the past three months, Brown-Forman insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.99% of the stock of Brown-Forman is held by insiders. Only 4.29% of the stock of Brown-Forman is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A



The P/E ratio of Brown-Forman is 34.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Brown-Forman is 34.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.16. Brown-Forman has a P/B Ratio of 16.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here