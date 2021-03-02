Earnings results for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.88.

Analyst Opinion on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.25, Cellectis has a forecasted upside of 12.8% from its current price of $21.50. Cellectis has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis does not currently pay a dividend. Cellectis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

In the past three months, Cellectis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.41% of the stock of Cellectis is held by insiders. Only 33.30% of the stock of Cellectis is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS



Earnings for Cellectis are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($1.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Cellectis is -11.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cellectis is -11.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cellectis has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

