Earnings results for CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-33.63.

Analyst Opinion on CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CHF Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 166.67%. The high price target for CHFS is $20.00 and the low price target for CHFS is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. CHF Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

In the past three months, CHF Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of CHF Solutions is held by insiders. 65.06% of the stock of CHF Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS



Earnings for CHF Solutions are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($5.83) per share. The P/E ratio of CHF Solutions is -0.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CHF Solutions is -0.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CHF Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

