Earnings results for Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Chico’s FAS last posted its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Chico’s FAS has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021. Chico’s FAS will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chico’s FAS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.52%. The high price target for CHS is $4.00 and the low price target for CHS is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS does not currently pay a dividend. Chico’s FAS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

In the past three months, Chico’s FAS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Chico’s FAS is held by insiders. 76.09% of the stock of Chico’s FAS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS



Earnings for Chico’s FAS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.59) to ($0.17) per share. The P/E ratio of Chico’s FAS is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chico’s FAS is -1.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Chico’s FAS has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

