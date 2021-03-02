Earnings results for Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Cornerstone Building Brands has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $11.39. Cornerstone Building Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Cornerstone Building Brands has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $11.39. Cornerstone Building Brands has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Cornerstone Building Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

In the past three months, Cornerstone Building Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $45,304,913.00 in company stock. Only 1.41% of the stock of Cornerstone Building Brands is held by insiders. 89.54% of the stock of Cornerstone Building Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR



Earnings for Cornerstone Building Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone Building Brands is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cornerstone Building Brands is -2.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands has a P/B Ratio of 1.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here