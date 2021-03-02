Earnings results for Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.90, Cosan has a forecasted downside of 8.3% from its current price of $18.43. Cosan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cosan does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Cosan is 76.12%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Cosan will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.56% next year. This indicates that Cosan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

In the past three months, Cosan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ



Earnings for Cosan are expected to grow by 172.41% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $1.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Cosan is 13.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Cosan is 13.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. Cosan has a PEG Ratio of 0.72. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Cosan has a P/B Ratio of 1.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

