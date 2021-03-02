Earnings results for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.78.

Analyst Opinion on Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.92%. The high price target for DIN is $92.00 and the low price target for DIN is $54.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global does not currently pay a dividend. Dine Brands Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

In the past three months, Dine Brands Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,670,617.00 in company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of Dine Brands Global is held by insiders. 85.43% of the stock of Dine Brands Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN



Earnings for Dine Brands Global are expected to grow by 141.51% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $5.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Dine Brands Global is -17.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

