Earnings results for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.79.

Dollar Tree last issued its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business earned $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Dollar Tree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Dollar Tree will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.94, Dollar Tree has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $98.20. Dollar Tree has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree does not currently pay a dividend. Dollar Tree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

In the past three months, Dollar Tree insiders have sold 7,598.49% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $112,000.00 in company stock and sold $8,622,314.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by insiders. 88.60% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR



Earnings for Dollar Tree are expected to grow by 9.22% in the coming year, from $5.64 to $6.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 24.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 24.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.78. Dollar Tree has a PEG Ratio of 1.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dollar Tree has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

