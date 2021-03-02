Earnings results for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DURECT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 197.30%. The high price target for DRRX is $8.00 and the low price target for DRRX is $5.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT does not currently pay a dividend. DURECT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

In the past three months, DURECT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of DURECT is held by insiders. 53.83% of the stock of DURECT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX



Earnings for DURECT are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of DURECT is -44.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DURECT is -44.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DURECT has a P/B Ratio of 18.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

