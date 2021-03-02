Earnings results for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Dycom Industries last issued its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.4. Dycom Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Dycom Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.00, Dycom Industries has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $76.58. Dycom Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Dycom Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

In the past three months, Dycom Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,992,291.00 in company stock. Only 5.66% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by insiders. 94.92% of the stock of Dycom Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY



Earnings for Dycom Industries are expected to grow by 23.68% in the coming year, from $2.66 to $3.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 93.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Dycom Industries is 93.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.21. Dycom Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

