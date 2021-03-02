Earnings results for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.98%. The high price target for EGRX is $59.00 and the low price target for EGRX is $46.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.50, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 18.0% from its current price of $44.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

In the past three months, Eagle Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.10% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 95.12% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX



Earnings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.07) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is 127.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is 127.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here