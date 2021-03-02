Earnings results for Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exterran in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 101.10%. The high price target for EXTN is $12.00 and the low price target for EXTN is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exterran has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Exterran has a forecasted upside of 101.1% from its current price of $5.47. Exterran has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran does not currently pay a dividend. Exterran does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

In the past three months, Exterran insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Exterran is held by insiders. 82.43% of the stock of Exterran is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN



Earnings for Exterran are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Exterran is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exterran is -1.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exterran has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here