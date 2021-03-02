Earnings results for Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.50, Fathom has a forecasted upside of 25.1% from its current price of $43.58. Fathom has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom does not currently pay a dividend. Fathom does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

In the past three months, Fathom insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.06% of the stock of Fathom is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM



Earnings for Fathom are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.26) per share.

