Earnings results for FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FedNat in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.96%. The high price target for FNHC is $11.00 and the low price target for FNHC is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

FedNat is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. FedNat does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

In the past three months, FedNat insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.83% of the stock of FedNat is held by insiders. 47.24% of the stock of FedNat is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC



Earnings for FedNat are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.55) to ($0.05) per share. The P/E ratio of FedNat is -2.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FedNat is -2.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FedNat has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

