Earnings results for GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

Geopark Ltd is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, GeoPark has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $16.43. GeoPark has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark has a dividend yield of 0.49%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GeoPark does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GeoPark is 5.06%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GeoPark will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that GeoPark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

In the past three months, GeoPark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.82% of the stock of GeoPark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK



Earnings for GeoPark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of GeoPark is -8.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GeoPark is -8.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GeoPark has a P/B Ratio of 7.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

