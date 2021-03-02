Earnings results for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.25, Global Medical REIT has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $13.47. Global Medical REIT has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.94%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Medical REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Medical REIT is 106.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Medical REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Medical REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

In the past three months, Global Medical REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Global Medical REIT is held by insiders. 64.12% of the stock of Global Medical REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE



Earnings for Global Medical REIT are expected to grow by 16.09% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Medical REIT is -84.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Global Medical REIT is -84.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Global Medical REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

