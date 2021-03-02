Earnings results for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Ajax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.44%. The high price target for AJX is $12.00 and the low price target for AJX is $11.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.04%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Great Ajax does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Great Ajax is 45.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Great Ajax will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.38% next year. This indicates that Great Ajax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

In the past three months, Great Ajax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Great Ajax is held by insiders. 70.89% of the stock of Great Ajax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX



Earnings for Great Ajax are expected to grow by 38.67% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Great Ajax is 13.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Great Ajax is 13.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.82. Great Ajax has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

