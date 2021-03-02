Earnings results for Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.73.

Analyst Opinion on Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.38, Guild has a forecasted upside of 18.7% from its current price of $16.32. Guild has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild does not currently pay a dividend. Guild does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

In the past three months, Guild insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Guild (NYSE:GHLD



Earnings for Guild are expected to decrease by -61.16% in the coming year, from $8.78 to $3.41 per share.

