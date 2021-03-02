Earnings results for Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Dividend Strength: Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hemisphere Media Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

In the past three months, Hemisphere Media Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 52.00% of the stock of Hemisphere Media Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.90% of the stock of Hemisphere Media Group is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Hemisphere Media Group is -58.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hemisphere Media Group is -58.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hemisphere Media Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

