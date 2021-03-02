Earnings results for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33.

Immatics last issued its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $2.56. The business earned $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Immatics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Immatics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.80, Immatics has a forecasted upside of 65.0% from its current price of $10.79. Immatics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics does not currently pay a dividend. Immatics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

In the past three months, Immatics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX



Earnings for Immatics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.09) to ($1.29) per share. Immatics has a P/B Ratio of 38.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

