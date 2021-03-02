Earnings results for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 105.59%. The high price target for INFI is $9.00 and the low price target for INFI is $1.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Infinity Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

In the past three months, Infinity Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,212,873.00 in company stock. Only 13.77% of the stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 46.66% of the stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI



Earnings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.52) per share. The P/E ratio of Infinity Pharmaceuticals is -4.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 21.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

