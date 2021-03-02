Earnings results for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Interface in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.72%. The high price target for TILE is $16.00 and the low price target for TILE is $11.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Interface has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Interface has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $12.42. Interface has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface has a dividend yield of 0.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Interface does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Interface is 2.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Interface will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.51% next year. This indicates that Interface will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

In the past three months, Interface insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Interface is held by insiders. 86.62% of the stock of Interface is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE



Earnings for Interface are expected to grow by 0.88% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Interface is -9.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Interface is -9.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Interface has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here