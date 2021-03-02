Earnings results for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Analyst Opinion on International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for International Seaways in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.02%. The high price target for INSW is $35.00 and the low price target for INSW is $18.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. International Seaways has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of International Seaways is 39.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, International Seaways will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.55% next year. This indicates that International Seaways will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

In the past three months, International Seaways insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,250.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of International Seaways is held by insiders. 77.10% of the stock of International Seaways is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW



Earnings for International Seaways are expected to decrease by -66.67% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of International Seaways is 3.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of International Seaways is 3.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.49. International Seaways has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

