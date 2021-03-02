Earnings results for Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Itamar Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.08%. The high price target for ITMR is $30.00 and the low price target for ITMR is $22.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Itamar Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)

In the past three months, Itamar Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.42% of the stock of Itamar Medical is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR



Earnings for Itamar Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Itamar Medical is -34.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Itamar Medical is -34.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

