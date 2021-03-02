Earnings results for Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ituran Location and Control has a forecasted downside of 26.2% from its current price of $21.68. Ituran Location and Control has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Ituran Location and Control has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Ituran Location and Control has a forecasted downside of 26.2% from its current price of $21.68. Ituran Location and Control has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control has a dividend yield of 1.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ituran Location and Control does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ituran Location and Control is 15.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ituran Location and Control will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.29% next year. This indicates that Ituran Location and Control will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

In the past three months, Ituran Location and Control insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.31% of the stock of Ituran Location and Control is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN



Earnings for Ituran Location and Control are expected to grow by 7.53% in the coming year, from $1.46 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Ituran Location and Control is -80.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ituran Location and Control is -80.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ituran Location and Control has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here