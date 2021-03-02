Earnings results for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

Analyst Opinion on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, IVERIC bio has a forecasted upside of 111.7% from its current price of $6.14. IVERIC bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio does not currently pay a dividend. IVERIC bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

In the past three months, IVERIC bio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $92,415.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of IVERIC bio is held by insiders. 84.80% of the stock of IVERIC bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE



Earnings for IVERIC bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of IVERIC bio is -4.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IVERIC bio is -4.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IVERIC bio has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

