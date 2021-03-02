Earnings results for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57.

Analyst Opinion on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Keros Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.14%. The high price target for KROS is $100.00 and the low price target for KROS is $37.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Keros Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.00, Keros Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 19.1% from its current price of $65.47. Keros Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Keros Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

In the past three months, Keros Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,556,141.00 in company stock. 58.38% of the stock of Keros Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS



Earnings for Keros Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.14) to ($2.55) per share.

