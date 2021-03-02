Earnings results for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kopin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 64.11%. The high price target for KOPN is $3.50 and the low price target for KOPN is $2.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kopin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, Kopin has a forecasted downside of 64.1% from its current price of $8.36. Kopin has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin does not currently pay a dividend. Kopin does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

In the past three months, Kopin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,779,505.00 in company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Kopin is held by insiders. Only 18.78% of the stock of Kopin is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN



Earnings for Kopin are expected to remain at ($0.09) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Kopin is -55.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kopin is -55.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kopin has a P/B Ratio of 24.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here