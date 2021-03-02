Earnings results for Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.67, Kronos Bio has a forecasted upside of 50.2% from its current price of $29.07. Kronos Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Kronos Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.67, Kronos Bio has a forecasted upside of 50.2% from its current price of $29.07. Kronos Bio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Kronos Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

In the past three months, Kronos Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON



Earnings for Kronos Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.40) to ($2.35) per share.

More latest stories: here