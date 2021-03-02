Earnings results for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for L.B. Foster in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.09%. The high price target for FSTR is $19.00 and the low price target for FSTR is $19.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster does not currently pay a dividend. L.B. Foster does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

In the past three months, L.B. Foster insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of L.B. Foster is held by insiders. 71.09% of the stock of L.B. Foster is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR



Earnings for L.B. Foster are expected to grow by 112.50% in the coming year, from $0.40 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of L.B. Foster is 5.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of L.B. Foster is 5.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. L.B. Foster has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

