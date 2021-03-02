Earnings results for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumber Liquidators in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.15%. The high price target for LL is $30.00 and the low price target for LL is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lumber Liquidators has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Lumber Liquidators has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $24.77. Lumber Liquidators has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators does not currently pay a dividend. Lumber Liquidators does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

In the past three months, Lumber Liquidators insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Lumber Liquidators is held by insiders. 78.03% of the stock of Lumber Liquidators is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL



Earnings for Lumber Liquidators are expected to decrease by -35.63% in the coming year, from $1.74 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumber Liquidators is 15.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.37. The P/E ratio of Lumber Liquidators is 15.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.78. Lumber Liquidators has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Lumber Liquidators has a P/B Ratio of 4.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here