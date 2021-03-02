Earnings results for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.26%. The high price target for LYRA is $28.00 and the low price target for LYRA is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Lyra Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

In the past three months, Lyra Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.26% of the stock of Lyra Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA



Earnings for Lyra Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($2.02) per share.

