Earnings results for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/02/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.09%. The high price target for MGTA is $22.00 and the low price target for MGTA is $15.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Magenta Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

In the past three months, Magenta Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.90% of the stock of Magenta Therapeutics is held by insiders. 59.28% of the stock of Magenta Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA



Earnings for Magenta Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.76) per share. The P/E ratio of Magenta Therapeutics is -5.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Magenta Therapeutics is -5.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Magenta Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

