Earnings results for Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marchex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.83%. The high price target for MCHX is $4.75 and the low price target for MCHX is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex does not currently pay a dividend. Marchex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

In the past three months, Marchex insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $844.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.54% of the stock of Marchex is held by insiders. 66.28% of the stock of Marchex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX



Earnings for Marchex are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Marchex is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marchex is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marchex has a P/B Ratio of 1.33. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

