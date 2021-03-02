Earnings results for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Marvell Technology Group last posted its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology Group has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Marvell Technology Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Marvell Technology Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.52, Marvell Technology Group has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $48.28. Marvell Technology Group has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Marvell Technology Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.81, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.52, Marvell Technology Group has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $48.28. Marvell Technology Group has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group has a dividend yield of 0.50%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marvell Technology Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marvell Technology Group is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marvell Technology Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.00% next year. This indicates that Marvell Technology Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

In the past three months, Marvell Technology Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,458,552.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Marvell Technology Group is held by insiders. 87.32% of the stock of Marvell Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL



Earnings for Marvell Technology Group are expected to grow by 72.41% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Marvell Technology Group is 22.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Marvell Technology Group is 22.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.93. Marvell Technology Group has a PEG Ratio of 4.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marvell Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here