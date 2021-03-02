Earnings results for Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.50, Materialise has a forecasted downside of 41.8% from its current price of $45.51. Materialise has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise does not currently pay a dividend. Materialise does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

In the past three months, Materialise insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.99% of the stock of Materialise is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS



Earnings for Materialise are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Materialise is -568.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Materialise is -568.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Materialise has a P/B Ratio of 14.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

