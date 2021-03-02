Earnings results for Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mayville Engineering in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.31%. The high price target for MEC is $20.00 and the low price target for MEC is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mayville Engineering has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.33, Mayville Engineering has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $14.01. Mayville Engineering has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering does not currently pay a dividend. Mayville Engineering does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC)

In the past three months, Mayville Engineering insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of Mayville Engineering is held by insiders. Only 33.74% of the stock of Mayville Engineering is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC



Earnings for Mayville Engineering are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Mayville Engineering is -29.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mayville Engineering is -29.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mayville Engineering has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

