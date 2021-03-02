Earnings results for Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monroe Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.09%. The high price target for MRCC is $10.00 and the low price target for MRCC is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Monroe Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, Monroe Capital has a forecasted downside of 9.1% from its current price of $9.35. Monroe Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.70%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Monroe Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Monroe Capital is 70.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Monroe Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 94.34% in the coming year. This indicates that Monroe Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)

In the past three months, Monroe Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $87,105.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Monroe Capital is held by insiders. Only 19.56% of the stock of Monroe Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC



Earnings for Monroe Capital are expected to decrease by -27.89% in the coming year, from $1.47 to $1.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Monroe Capital is -46.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monroe Capital is -46.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monroe Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

