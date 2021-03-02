Earnings results for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.75, MYR Group has a forecasted downside of 30.9% from its current price of $58.95. MYR Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group does not currently pay a dividend. MYR Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

In the past three months, MYR Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $593,670.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of MYR Group is held by insiders. 85.82% of the stock of MYR Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG



Earnings for MYR Group are expected to grow by 5.30% in the coming year, from $3.21 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of MYR Group is 18.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of MYR Group is 18.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.17. MYR Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

