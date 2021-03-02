Earnings results for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.25, National Vision has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $47.49. National Vision has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision does not currently pay a dividend. National Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

In the past three months, National Vision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of National Vision is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE



Earnings for National Vision are expected to grow by 56.82% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of National Vision is 1,187.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of National Vision is 1,187.55, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.12. National Vision has a PEG Ratio of 20.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Vision has a P/B Ratio of 4.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

