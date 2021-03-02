Earnings results for Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Navistar International last issued its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. The company earned $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Its revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. Navistar International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.56, Navistar International has a forecasted downside of 19.3% from its current price of $44.06. Navistar International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International does not currently pay a dividend. Navistar International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

In the past three months, Navistar International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $197,900.00 in company stock. Only 18.20% of the stock of Navistar International is held by insiders. 77.91% of the stock of Navistar International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV



Earnings for Navistar International are expected to grow by 79.17% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $3.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Navistar International is -12.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Navistar International is -12.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

