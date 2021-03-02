Earnings results for NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-31.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Analyst Opinion on NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NCS Multistage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 96.41%. The high price target for NCSM is $2.50 and the low price target for NCSM is $0.55. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

NCS Multistage has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.38, NCS Multistage has a forecasted downside of 96.4% from its current price of $38.50. NCS Multistage has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

NCS Multistage does not currently pay a dividend. NCS Multistage does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

In the past three months, NCS Multistage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.90% of the stock of NCS Multistage is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM



Earnings for NCS Multistage are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($37.40) to ($68.40) per share. The P/E ratio of NCS Multistage is -1.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NCS Multistage is -1.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NCS Multistage has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here