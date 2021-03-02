Earnings results for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Analyst Opinion on Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neuronetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.17%. The high price target for STIM is $27.00 and the low price target for STIM is $8.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics does not currently pay a dividend. Neuronetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

In the past three months, Neuronetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $622,058.00 in company stock. Only 6.00% of the stock of Neuronetics is held by insiders. 63.80% of the stock of Neuronetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM



Earnings for Neuronetics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.55) to ($0.87) per share. The P/E ratio of Neuronetics is -9.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neuronetics is -9.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neuronetics has a P/B Ratio of 6.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

