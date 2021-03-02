Earnings results for Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.50, Newtek Business Services has a forecasted downside of 19.5% from its current price of $22.98. Newtek Business Services has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Newtek Business Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Newtek Business Services is 80.69%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Newtek Business Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Newtek Business Services may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

In the past three months, Newtek Business Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by insiders. Only 13.70% of the stock of Newtek Business Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT



Earnings for Newtek Business Services are expected to grow by 2.33% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 15.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of Newtek Business Services is 15.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.83. Newtek Business Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

