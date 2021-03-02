Earnings results for NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Analyst Opinion on NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NV5 Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.92%. The high price target for NVEE is $136.00 and the low price target for NVEE is $44.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NV5 Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $76.50, NV5 Global has a forecasted downside of 25.9% from its current price of $103.26. NV5 Global has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global does not currently pay a dividend. NV5 Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

In the past three months, NV5 Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.92% of the stock of NV5 Global is held by insiders. 60.69% of the stock of NV5 Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE



Earnings for NV5 Global are expected to grow by 11.76% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.18 per share. The P/E ratio of NV5 Global is 65.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.01. The P/E ratio of NV5 Global is 65.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.32. NV5 Global has a PEG Ratio of 1.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NV5 Global has a P/B Ratio of 3.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

