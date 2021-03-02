Earnings results for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Okta last announced its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business earned $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Its revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year. Okta has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021. Okta will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 3rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $255.05, Okta has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $261.45. Okta has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta does not currently pay a dividend. Okta does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

In the past three months, Okta insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $61,793,057.00 in company stock. Only 12.02% of the stock of Okta is held by insiders. 75.77% of the stock of Okta is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA



Earnings for Okta are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.31) to ($1.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Okta is -135.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Okta is -135.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Okta has a P/B Ratio of 78.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

