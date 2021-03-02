Earnings results for OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/03/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Analyst Opinion on OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.67, OneSpaWorld has a forecasted downside of 29.7% from its current price of $10.91. OneSpaWorld has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld does not currently pay a dividend. OneSpaWorld does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

In the past three months, OneSpaWorld insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of OneSpaWorld is held by insiders. 66.04% of the stock of OneSpaWorld is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW



Earnings for OneSpaWorld are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.80) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of OneSpaWorld is -2.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneSpaWorld is -2.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneSpaWorld has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

