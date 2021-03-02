Earnings results for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/03/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.25, OrthoPediatrics has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $54.46. OrthoPediatrics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

OrthoPediatrics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.25, OrthoPediatrics has a forecasted downside of 0.4% from its current price of $54.46. OrthoPediatrics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics does not currently pay a dividend. OrthoPediatrics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

In the past three months, OrthoPediatrics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,325,978.00 in company stock. Only 33.60% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by insiders. 71.74% of the stock of OrthoPediatrics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS



Earnings for OrthoPediatrics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -37.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OrthoPediatrics is -37.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OrthoPediatrics has a P/B Ratio of 6.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here