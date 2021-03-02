Earnings results for Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/02/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Analyst Opinion on Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Park-Ohio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.36%. The high price target for PKOH is $35.00 and the low price target for PKOH is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Park-Ohio has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Park-Ohio is 13.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Park-Ohio will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.73% next year. This indicates that Park-Ohio will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

In the past three months, Park-Ohio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $117,464.00 in company stock. Only 32.00% of the stock of Park-Ohio is held by insiders. 51.85% of the stock of Park-Ohio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH



Earnings for Park-Ohio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $2.67 per share. The P/E ratio of Park-Ohio is -140.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Park-Ohio is -140.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Park-Ohio has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

